South Africa

POLL | What’s your reaction to Imogen Mashazi’s arrest?

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Ekurhuleni’s former municipal manager Imogen Mashazi, suspended head of legal advocate Kemi Behari, suspended head of human resource Linda Gxasheka, and suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi appear in court. (Thapelo Morebudi)

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Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi has been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged corruption and other wrongdoing at the Ekurhuleni municipality.

Mashazi is among four current and former municipal officials arrested by the Madlanga commission recommendations task team.

The arrests are part of an investigation into allegations of corruption, fraud, money laundering and contraventions of the Municipal Finance Management Act. The accused are expected to appear in court soon.

The arrests have sparked widespread public debate, with some welcoming the move as a sign that law enforcement is acting on allegations of corruption while others have stressed the importance of allowing the legal process to run its course before drawing conclusions.

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