Ramaphosa extends Madlanga commission final report deadline

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Commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga and co-commissioners advocate Sesi Baloyi and advocate Sandile Khumalo at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, whose final report deadline has been extended to November 16 by President Ramaphosa. Picture:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the final report deadline of the Madlanga commission, spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed.

According to Magwenya, the commission will now submit its report on November 16 instead of August 31, as anticipated originally.

“The extension allows the commission to hear evidence on all of the matters listed in its terms of reference.

“Without an extension, the commission would have to leave large parts of its work unfinished,” said Magwenya.

He said the extension sets an evidence deadline of Friday, October 2, and a reporting deadline of Monday, November 16, to enable the commission to close off topics it has opened up in the course of hearings to date.

“President Ramaphosa once again expresses his deepest appreciation for the work conducted by the commission as well as for the manner in which law enforcement agencies are following up on testimony emerging from commission hearings.”

Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. This was after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed the potential existence and operation of a sophisticated crime syndicate that had allegedly infiltrated law enforcement and intelligence structures in the country.

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