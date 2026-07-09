Social determinants of health have become a healthcare financing issue, experts warn

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Health leaders say addressing social determinants is key to reducing healthcare costs and improving health outcomes.

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Health systems that focus only on treating illness while ignoring the social conditions that make people sick will continue to face rising costs, widening health inequalities and mounting pressure on healthcare services, delegates at the 25th Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) conference in Cape Town heard this week.

Experts said South Africa’s persistent challenges of poverty, unemployment, food insecurity, inadequate housing, poor sanitation, gender-based violence, unequal access to quality education and healthcare, and the legacy of apartheid continue to shape people’s health long before they enter a clinic or hospital.

Prof Annie Temane, dean of health sciences at the University of Johannesburg, said social determinants of health are no longer simply a public health concern but have become a healthcare financing issue.

She explained that the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age, including access to nutritious food, safe housing, education, employment opportunities, clean water, sanitation and transport, directly influence health outcomes and healthcare costs.

“When social determinants are unfavourable, people are more likely to receive late diagnoses, experience poorer health outcomes, require more hospital admissions and have higher mortality rates,” Temane said.

She said the Covid-19 pandemic exposed the weaknesses of health systems that fail to address the broader social and economic conditions affecting health.

“Social determinants are no longer optional or outside the responsibility of health systems. They are essential to improving population health, achieving health equity and ensuring the sustainability of healthcare financing,” she said.

Health systems can no longer focus only on treating disease. They must also address the social, economic and environmental conditions that shape health throughout people’s lives. — Prof Annie Temane, dean of health sciences at UJ

Temane said South Africa faces a growing burden of both communicable and non-communicable diseases, while healthcare costs continue to rise. Meanwhile, healthcare funders, policymakers and providers are grappling with difficult choices, including investing in prevention while managing acute care, responding to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, addressing healthcare worker shortages and burnout, and deciding which new technologies and medicines to fund.

As South Africa works towards Universal Health Coverage through the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI), she said financing healthcare services alone will not improve the nation’s health.

“Health systems can no longer focus only on treating disease. They must also address the social, economic and environmental conditions that shape health throughout people’s lives,” she said.

Temane argued that greater investment in primary healthcare, prevention and community-based services would reduce the demand for expensive hospital care and improve long-term health outcomes.

“Prevention means addressing the root causes of illness through community-based and multisectoral interventions. This requires more investment in primary healthcare, as well as sufficient healthcare workers, particularly nurses and doctors,” she said.

She said integrating social determinants into health policy would improve population health, reduce inequalities, make better use of limited healthcare resources and strengthen the health system’s resilience against future crises.

Temane called for stronger collaboration among government departments, the private sector, civil society and communities, saying that health cannot be improved by the health sector alone.

“We cannot discuss what is best for communities without involving them. Communities must be part of designing interventions so that they respond to local needs and are culturally appropriate,” she said.

She identified several priorities, including stronger leadership and governance, shared accountability across sectors, meaningful community participation, improved data sharing and monitoring, sustainable financing models and an equity-focused approach that prioritises the country’s most vulnerable populations.

Meanwhile, the BHF announced it will explore developing a core package of essential health services for South Africa, providing a practical starting point for defining the healthcare services that should be available to all citizens within the country’s limited resources.

BHF MD Dr Katlego Mothudi said South Africa’s health system needs to shift from a predominantly curative model to one that places greater emphasis on prevention and keeps patients at the centre of care.

Delivering a presentation, Universal Health Coverage in Transition, Dr Simon Strachan, CEO of the South African Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF), said the growing burden of out-of-pocket healthcare spending is placing increasing financial pressure on households.

He called for practical discussions on how an essential package of healthcare services could be funded through a social solidarity model, adding that South Africa’s struggle to achieve equitable access to healthcare mirrors challenges faced by many countries across Africa.

“Universal health coverage is not simply about expanding healthcare services,” Strachan said. “It is about ensuring that people can access the care they need without suffering financial hardship while making the best use of the resources available.”