Soldiers union voices concern over enforced quarantine conditions

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The South African National Defence Union is threatening to sue over the conditions in which soldiers are being quarantined. File image

The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) is threatening to sue over the conditions in which soldiers are being quarantined.

This is affecting troops who have returned from deployment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Sandu’s Pikkie Greeff said they are enduring “inadequate ablution facilities, an inadequate electricity supply, damaged equipment and inadequate food rations in respect of their timely supply, quality and nutritional value”.

He said the union has instructed its legal representatives to institute urgent proceedings in the high court.

“The application follows after Sandu formally raised concerns with the department of defence regarding the legal basis for the continued quarantine and the suitability of the quarantine facilities.

”Despite these concerns being formally raised and an opportunity being afforded to address them, no response was received.

“The legal action seeks appropriate judicial oversight of the lawfulness of the continued quarantine and to ensure the conditions to which members are further subjected is in accordance with the law and with due regard to the constitutional rights and dignity of affected South African National Defence Force members.”

TimesLIVE