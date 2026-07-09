Teenager shot dead during ‘looting at foreign-owned shop’ in Mpumalanga

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Foreign-owned spaza shops in this file picture taken a year ago, were looted after allegations that they sold expired food products. Scenes similar to this played out on Wednesday, as foreign-owned shops came under attack. File photo.

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A teenager was shot dead when gunmen allegedly opened fire on a crowd during the alleged looting of a foreign-owned shop in Siyanqoba, eMalahleni (formerly Witbank) in Mpumalanga.

The incident was confirmed by provincial police. According to police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo, the incident occurred just before midnight on Wednesday.

“It is reported that a group of community members from Siyanqoba were looting at a shop owned by a foreign national when a sedan vehicle was seen driving past the scene,” said Masondo. “The occupants in the vehicle allegedly fired shots randomly into the crowd.”

When officers responded to the scene, they found the 19-year-old with a gunshot wound. “He was declared dead at the scene,” said Masondo

The police have opened a murder case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. “The motive remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop hotline on 08600-10111. Information may also be provided anonymously.

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