Two foreigners arrested with crystal meth worth R250,000 in Edenvale

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Two men are to appear in court after an Edenvale drug bust in which police seized crystal meth worth R250,000.

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Two foreigners were arrested after police seized crystal meth with an estimated street value of R250,000 during a joint operation in Edenvale on Wednesday.

EMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Kelebogile Thepa said members of its intervention unit and the Hawks conducted the intelligence-driven operation after receiving information about two houses allegedly being used for drug dealing.

Officers first searched one of the properties, where they arrested a 48-year-old man. Police recovered crushed crystal meth, estimated to have a street value of R150,000.

The operation then moved to a second property where officers arrested a 27-year-old man. Thepa said the second suspect was allegedly found in possession of uncrushed crystal meth, with an estimated street value of R100,000.

Both men were detained at the Edenvale police station and are expected to appear in the Edenvale magistrate’s court on charges of possession of illicit substances.

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