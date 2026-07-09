UKZN engineering professor ranked South Africa’s top scientist

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Prof Amir Mohammadi has been ranked South Africa's leading scientist in engineering and technology and 316th globally in the 2026 Research.com rankings.

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Prof Amir Mohammadi of the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has been ranked South Africa’s top scientist in engineering and technology and 316th in the 2026 Research.com ranking of the world’s top scientists.

Mohammadi, a professor of chemical engineering, was recognised by the international research ranking platform for the quality and impact of his scientific publications, citation record and contribution to research in engineering and technology.

The university said in a statement Mohammadi had also received the 2026 Research.com Engineering and Technology Leader Award in recognition of his research achievements and leadership in the field.

Mohammadi said he was proud to be part of a research community committed to developing solutions that create a more sustainable future.

“I am deeply honoured to receive this accolade. It reflects years of dedication to research, innovation and collaboration with outstanding colleagues and students,” he said.

He said it was rewarding to contribute to work that advanced scientific knowledge while delivering practical benefits to industry and society.

“The award highlighted the importance of continued investment in scientific research and international collaboration.”

UKZN dean and head of the school of engineering Prof Glen Bright said the recognition reflected the global impact of Mohammadi’s work and his contribution to engineering innovation.

“Prof Mohammadi’s work has not only advanced scientific understanding but has also generated practical applications for industry, helping to address real-world challenges through innovative engineering solutions,” Bright said.

UKZN said the achievement strengthened its position as one of Africa’s leading research-intensive universities, with its academics continuing to receive international recognition for research excellence and innovation.

TimesLIVE