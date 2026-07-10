Panic attacks can quietly take over lives but recovery is possible, says Sadag

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For many people, a panic attack lasts a few minutes but the fear of having another one can last much longer, stopping them from driving, shopping, going to work or spending time with family and friends.

Panic Awareness Day on July 10 is dedicated to raising awareness about panic disorder and reminding people help is available. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is encouraging people to learn more about panic disorder, recognise the signs of the condition, understand its impact and seek support.

The organisation said up to 23% of South Africans will experience a panic attack or an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives. While having a panic attack does not necessarily mean someone has panic disorder, the condition is one of the most treatable mental health illnesses and people can recover with the right care and support.

A panic attack is a sudden and overwhelming feeling of fear that can cause a racing heart, chest pain, difficulty breathing, dizziness, shaking, sweating, nausea and a fear of losing control or dying. Though the symptoms can feel frightening, panic attacks are not dangerous.

Sadag said many people do not realise the fear of another panic attack can become as difficult to live with as the attack itself. As a result, they may start avoiding places or situations where they think an attack could happen.

“Panic doesn’t only happen during the attack itself,” said Sadag operations director Cassey Chambers. “For many people, the fear of having another attack becomes as debilitating as the attack itself. People begin avoiding places, situations and experiences out of fear they might experience an attack.”

For Sadag, Panic Awareness Day is deeply personal because panic disorder is what led to the creation of the organisation more than 30 years ago.

Founder Zane Wilson spent almost 10 years searching for answers as panic disorder slowly took control of her life. The fear of another panic attack became so overwhelming that she could no longer drive by herself, shop for groceries, visit restaurants or cinemas, or stay home alone. At work, she needed someone to sit with her because being alone felt impossible.

Everything changed after a conversation with psychiatrist Prof Mike Berk, who suggested she start a support group for people facing the same struggle. That conversation grew into Sadag, which has gone on to support millions of South Africans living with mental health conditions.

Looking back on her journey, Wilson said, “Panic disorder took away my independence, my confidence and my freedom. I organised my entire life around avoiding attacks. I live a full and productive life, and my greatest hope is that others know they do not have to face panic attacks alone. With or without a medical scheme there is hope available and support groups.”

Sadag said there is reason for hope because panic disorder responds well to treatment. Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) is one of the most effective treatments, while medication may also be recommended by a doctor or psychiatrist as part of a person’s treatment plan.

Sadag board chairperson and clinical psychologist Dr Colinda Linde said getting help early can help people regain control of their lives.

“We have extremely effective treatments available for panic disorder today. With the correct diagnosis, evidence-based treatment and professional support, people can and do recover. The earlier someone reaches out for help, the sooner they can begin reclaiming the parts of life panic may have taken away from them.”

Sadag urged anyone experiencing panic attacks or living with panic disorder not to suffer in silence. Support is available through its 24-hour mental health helpline on 0800-70-80-90, by SMS on 31393 for a counsellor callback, and WhatsApp on 076-882-2775 between 8am and 5pm every day. More information and resources are also available on the Sadag website.

TimesLIVE