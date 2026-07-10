South Africa

Suspects arrested in murder of North West activist Thato Molosankwe

Koena Mashale

Koena Mashale

Journalist

Suspects in the murder of North West crime activist Thato Molosankwe have been arrested. (supplied)

Story audio is generated using AI

North West acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Ryno Naidoo is on Friday afternoon expected to brief the media on the arrests of two suspects in the murder of activist Thato Molosankwe.

The 48-year-old father of two was gunned at his home in Lomanyaneng village on May 20.

After the murder, Naidoo assembled a specialised team from the provincial murder and robbery unit to investigate the shooting.

Police said the team had achieved a breakthrough in the case but details were being kept under wraps until an official media briefing on Friday afternoon.

Naidoo is expected to brief the media at the TTA Career Centre in Mahikeng at 2.15pm.

Sowetan

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