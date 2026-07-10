South Africa

Teenager dies after allegedly falling into maize harvester blades

The youth slipped from harvester, fell into blades and got sucked into the maize bucket

Shonisani Tshikalange

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

A maize worker keeps the kernels churning during a maize harvest outside Welkom in the Free State, SA.
Gariep police have registered an inquest docket following the death of an 18-year-old male at a farm in Allemansdrift. Picture: (Kevin Sutherland)

Story audio is generated using AI

An 18-year-old has suffered a tragic death after he allegedly slipped from a harvester and fell into the blades at a farm in Allemansdrift, near the Gariep dam.

Free State police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.

According to a preliminary investigation, Riano Marries, who stayed at the farm where he was working, slipped from the harvester and fell into the blades and got sucked into the maize bucket.

The driver informed the police that he felt the machine “block” and when he looked back he realised what had happened. He immediately stopped and pulled the injured male out. Emergency medical services were contacted. They confirmed the death of the 18-year-old male on arrival.

Police said they do not suspect foul play.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Broos confirms he is leaving Bafana job, says Safa advisory role on the cards

2

Man and nephew die after allegedly eating biscuits

3

‘This house is for the children’: Ramathuba hands over new home to family of Limpopo conjoined twins

4

Spar recalls selected yoghurt products over production fault

5

Motsoaledi urges crackdown on unhealthy food and alcohol marketing

Related Articles