UKZN graduate to run ultra-marathon to help struggling medical students

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Specialist anaesthesiologist Dr Sizwe Zungu will run the 161km Washie 100 Miler in the Eastern Cape this July in an effort to raise R100,000 for financially deserving UKZN medical students who are struggling to pay their registration fees.

Story audio is generated using AI

A University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) medical graduate is taking on one of South Africa’s toughest ultra-marathons to raise money for students who cannot afford to continue their medical studies.

Specialist anaesthesiologist Dr Sizwe Zungu will run the 161km Washie 100 Miler in the Eastern Cape this month in an effort to raise R100,000 for financially deserving UKZN medical students who are struggling to pay their registration fees.

The fundraising campaign, facilitated by the UKZN Foundation, forms part of the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) Class of 2006’s 20-year reunion celebrations.

Instead of celebrating the milestone, the class has chosen to give back to the university by helping future doctors stay on track with their studies.

According to a statement issued by the university, Zungu’s decision to take on the gruelling race was inspired by the people who supported him throughout his own journey to becoming a doctor.

He said the Washie 100 Miler was the ultimate endurance test. “It is a 26-hour challenge that requires incredible persistence. Along the route, a strong community of volunteers makes enormous sacrifices to support runners. Their dedication fuels the determination needed to reach the finish line.”

After graduating with an MBChB degree from UKZN in 2006, he completed a Diploma in Anaesthetics, a Master of Medicine in Anaesthetics and the Fellowship of the College of Anaesthetists of South Africa qualification.

He worked as a medical officer at Ngwelezane Hospital and Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital before completing his specialist training at several UKZN-affiliated teaching hospitals.

He is now a specialist anaesthesiologist with Dr Edington and Partners in Durban.

Reflecting on his career, Zungu said becoming a specialist had not been easy.

“The journey to becoming a specialist was challenging, but deeply worthwhile,”

Running has played an important role in his life.

After leaving his specialist training programme in 2015, he started running regularly with his brother and a close friend.

The trio created a WhatsApp group called Dream Chasers, where they encouraged one another to pursue ambitious goals.

A year later, in 2016, Zungu completed his first Comrades Marathon, beginning a passion for endurance running that continues today.

His own career reflects years of hard work and academic achievement.

This year’s race takes place from July 31 to August 2, starting at the Cathcart Country Club in Cathcart and finishes at Buffs Club in East London.

Zungu is calling on UKZN alumni, staff, healthcare professionals, medical organisations and corporate partners to support the campaign.

“Every donation will go towards helping medical students who are unable to secure funding for their registration fees. The fundraising campaign is a reminder of the impact alumni can have on future generations of graduates.”

Tankiso Mabotha, legacy and endowment officer at the UKZN Foundation, said by supporting students facing financial hardship, the MBChB Class of 2006 will help ensure that talented young medical students can continue their studies and ultimately contribute to South Africa’s healthcare system.

Those wishing to contribute to the campaign can make donations through the UKZN Foundation.

Visit: https://foundation.ukzn.ac.za/

TimesLIVE