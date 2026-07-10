South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo ‘Shebeshxt’ Chauke back in court

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Controversial Lekompo artist Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke is appearing before the Polokwane regional court on Friday.

He faces several charges, including attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and assault.

TimesLIVE

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