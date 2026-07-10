South Africa

WATCH | Police pounce on more than 70 illegal miners during raid in West Rand

Multidisciplinary operation continues with authorities expecting more arrests

Koena Mashale

Koena Mashale

Journalist

Operation Prosper is cracking down on illegal mining with 70 suspects arrested. (Supplied)

Story audio is generated using AI

More than 70 suspected illegal miners have been arrested during a major intelligence-driven police operation in Mohlakeng on the West Rand, where authorities seized more than 100 bags of suspected gold-bearing material and more than 20 generators.

The suspects, including seven women, were arrested on Friday during Operation Prosper at Bundu Inn, an area believed to be linked to illegal mining activities.

The operation was led by Gauteng police working alongside the South African National Defence Force as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal mining networks and related criminal activity across the province.

Police also impounded two vehicles believed to have been used in the illegal operation.

Gauteng spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said the multidisciplinary operation targeted illegal mining and associated crimes in the area.

The operation was in force by midday, with police saying the number of arrests and recovered items were expected to increase as searches continued.

The arrests come three days after 150 suspects were arrested for illegal mining-related offences at Losberg Kloof Mine in Westonaria.

Sowetan

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