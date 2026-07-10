Zulu royal house to discuss ‘drunken viral video of King Misuzulu and wife’

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The royal house of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has announced that the kingdom will convene to discuss viral video clips currently circulating on social media.

The videos show a man who is purported to be the king hurling verbal insults at his wife, alleged to be Queen Nomzamo Myeni, while holding a green beer bottle and appearing to be drunk.

In the footage, the visibly angry man makes a series of scathing remarks about her. He accused her of having an affair at church, threatened her with physical assault, and vowed to cut off her financial support so that she will suffer.

“She’s out there without permission,” he said in the video. “When you are someone’s wife, you ask to go where you want to go. At least let your husband know, instead of him seeing you on social media.”

He continued to say: “The Zulus are not happy with her. I want her out of my house. I don’t have a wife here. You are full of nonsense. You make yourself look innocent, but you stink. I want you out of my house.”

He also directed insults at the Nazareth Baptist Church, popularly known as the Shembe Church, calling its leader an idiot.

A second woman appears in the video, seemingly acting as a mediator in an attempt to calm the situation down. Toward the end of the footage, Myeni turns to her and says, “This is the life I have to live day and night.”

When TimesLIVE reached out to the Zulu king’s spokesperson, Prince Mpiyakhe Buthelezi, he stated that the royal family is aware of the online videos but cannot comment further at this stage. He said the matter will be formally discussed internally before an official response is issued.

“The royal house will take over the matter and discuss it,” Buthelezi said. “I cannot comment further at this time.”

King Misuzulu has previously faced allegations of alcohol abuse from estranged family members, which he has firmly denied.

Meanwhile, the footage has sparked a debate across social media platforms. While many users have condemned the husband’s behaviour, others have defended him, directing their criticism toward the wife for secretly recording the interaction. Here are more reactions from X:

King Misuzulu is wrong for talking to his wife like that and make her feel like she's nothing ✅



The wife is very right to record the King otherwise nobody would believe her ✅



The wife is wrong to post this to the king's people. That's determining him. pic.twitter.com/1Do7aMYPzg — Ntate Makhasane (@DonaldMakhasane) July 10, 2026

Meet the Zulu king insulting his wife, but she remained humble.



this is the same man who has been swearing at people drunk, swearing at his sister drunk, like let's be honest shame and stop condoning bad behavior.



The man has no manners, akanamfundiso at all, akazihloniphi… pic.twitter.com/sRKc4ZB1Pg — Sir Lebona Cabonena (@LCabonena) July 10, 2026

🔹Recording a king in his private and vulnerable moments is not only evil but also a disgrace. It benefits no one, and there must be a limit to content creation. The king must have stronger security clearance. 📍 https://t.co/lFY4DvmXft — LynneM 💕💝💎 (@LynneStactia) July 9, 2026

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