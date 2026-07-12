Ramaphosa calls on South Africans to honour Mandela through 67 minutes of service

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to honour Nelson Mandela’s legacy by dedicating 67 minutes of their time to acts of service. File photo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans and people around the world to honour Nelson Mandela’s legacy by dedicating 67 minutes of their time to acts of service on Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18.

In a video message shared by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Ramaphosa urged citizens to pay tribute to the country’s first democratically elected president not through words but through meaningful action.

“In honour of Madiba’s 67 years of public service, I call upon all South Africans and all people across the world to dedicate at least 67 minutes of their time to meaningful acts of service.”

The president said Mandela had always envisioned his birthday as a day of action rather than celebration.

Ramaphosa noted that Mandela had asked that his birthday “should not merely be commemorated through speeches or ceremonies but through action and service”.

“In recognition of Madiba’s extraordinary contribution to peace, justice, freedom and human dignity, the UN General Assembly declared July 18 to be Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009.

“This was more than an honour bestowed upon one man. It was a commitment by the international community to uphold the values for which Nelson Mandela lived and sacrificed: justice, reconciliation, equality, compassion and service to humanity,” said Ramaphosa.

“Madiba believed that each one of us has the ability and the responsibility to make a difference. He taught us that building a just, caring and inclusive society is not the work of governments alone. It is the work of ordinary people performing extraordinary acts of compassion, courage and sacrifice.

“Today, those values are needed more than ever. We live in a world facing conflict, division, rising inequality, economic hardship, humanitarian crises and growing uncertainty. Many families around the world continue to struggle with poverty, unemployment and hunger. Too many people feel isolated, forgotten or left behind. It is precisely at times such as these that acts of kindness become acts of nation-building.”

He encouraged people to perform simple but meaningful acts of kindness, including feeding hungry families, mentoring young people, supporting elderly neighbours, cleaning public spaces, donating books, planting trees or volunteering at shelters.

“These acts may seem small, but together they have the power to transform lives and communities,” he said.

TimesLIVE