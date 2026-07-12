Soweto homeowner sought after human organs found

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Police officers arrest two suspects at a Soweto home where two buckets containing suspected human organs were found. Picture:

Police are searching for the owner of a Soweto home where two buckets containing suspected human organs were discovered alongside a hijacked national department of health vehicle that was allegedly being stripped for parts.

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) said investigations were continuing to establish the origin of the organs and trace the homeowner after two men were arrested during a crime prevention operation in Naledi on Thursday evening.

“Investigations are ongoing as SAPS and JMPD work to establish the origin of the human organs and locate the homeowner,” the JMPD said on Saturday.

The arrests followed a tip-off received by the JMPD tactical response unit while officers were conducting routine crime prevention patrols.

Officers were alerted to a vehicle allegedly being stripped at a property on Nape Street in Naledi.

“Upon arriving at the specified address, officers noted the property gate was open and proceeded into the yard. After discovering the front door of the house half open and receiving no response to their knocks, officers entered the premises.”

Inside the house, officers found a man who told them the vehicle was in the garage and belonged to the homeowner after the officers identified themselves and explained the reason for their visit.

A search of the garage uncovered a white Volkswagen Caddy belonging to the national department of health.

“A verification check confirmed that the vehicle had been positively flagged as hijacked and was already in the process of being stripped,” said the JMPD.

Officers then searched the rest of the property and found a second suspect hiding in the backyard.

Both men were arrested at the scene.

During a further search of the yard, officers made what the JMPD described as a “highly disturbing discovery”: two buckets allegedly containing human organs, believed to be hearts and lungs.

The two suspects have been detained at Naledi police station and face charges of possession of a hijacked vehicle and possession of human organs.

Police have not yet confirmed where the organs came from or whether they are linked to any criminal case or medical facility. Authorities are now focusing on tracing the homeowner as investigations continue.

“The JMPD commends the outstanding and vigilant work of the officers who executed this operation.”

TimesLIVE