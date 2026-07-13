South Africa

Anele Tembe inquest to begin in September

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The NPA decided there should be an inquest into the 2021 death of Anele Tembe, former girlfriend of the late rapper AKA, after expert opinions pointed to no grounds for a prosecution.
The NPA decided there should be an inquest into the 2021 death of Anele Tembe, former girlfriend of the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, after expert opinions pointed to no grounds for prosecution. File photo. (AKA/ Instagram)

Story audio is generated using AI

The inquest into the circumstances of Anele Tembe’s death has been delayed.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the magistrate is unwell and the hearing is now set down for September 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Tembe, who had been dating rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, fell to her death at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in 2021. Forbes was fatally shot in Durban in 2023.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LEN can stop HIV. But first people need to understand it

2

PALI LEHOHLA | The siphon that hollows out trillions mandates a systematic do-over

3

Quan Horn not surprised to continue at flyhalf after Bok Pollard’s return

4

BLAST FROM THE PAST | Player beats the wind to add another Open title

5

Anele Tembe inquest to begin in September

Related Articles