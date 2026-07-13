Emtee’s bail extended as case involving estranged wife is postponed

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Mthembeni Ndevu, popularly known as Emtee, appeared briefly in the Midrand magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of violating a 2023 protection order obtained by his wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

The protection order prohibited Ndevu from verbally abusing her or harassing her on social media. He was granted R1,000 bail on June 11.

His bail was extended until he appears again on Friday, as the case was postponed for further investigations.

Emtee's wife Nicole Chinsamy leaving the Midrand magistrate's court. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Nicole Chinsamy’s mother Rosslyn Chinsamy attended the case.

“I’m very tired as a mom; it’s about time that I be there for my daughter and talk the truth because, as the Chinsamy family, we’ve always been quiet protecting Mthembeni; we were always thinking about him first,” she told TshisaLIVE.

“We’ve always treated him with the utmost respect, and we still do, but he doesn’t do that for our daughter.

“The public and his fans will see. As for the fans, they are not in this relationship. You do not know what is happening; there are two sides to a story, and my daughter’s side is definitely coming out. The fans should take a step back. You don’t have a clue what my daughter is going through. The abuse that’s been there for years.”

Nicole Chinsamy's mother, Rosslyn, speaks outside the Midrand magistrate's court after Emtee's appearance. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

A source close to the matter told TshisaLIVE that Ndevu’s wife printed out lyrics from Emtee’s latest single Buya, featuring his girlfriend Nandi Ndathane, to be considered as part of the evidence in the ongoing investigations.

In the track, released on June 24, the rapper mentions that he does not care whether an unnamed individual returns to him or not, making reference to how many times the unnamed individual has called the police on him.

The Roll Up hitmaker and his manager Hlubi Radebe declined to comment.

On social media, Emtee and Chinsamy, who are headed for divorce, previously shared a series of allegations of abuse in their relationship, sharing images of bruises and broken doors in their flat.

In April 2023, Emtee filed for divorce from Nicole and moved out of their flat to live with his friend in Fourways, but the couple later reconciled, welcoming their third child.

In February Emtee moved out of their flat into his own.

TimesLIVE