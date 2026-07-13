Idac is handling acting national police commissioner complaint, Hawks say

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Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane was appointed after national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola was placed on precautionary suspension following charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. Picture:

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) says there is no open investigation by its team into acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane.

Rather, a complaint received by it is linked to an existing matter that is being handled by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), the directorate said.

Public Interest SA last week asked the directorate, popularly known as the Hawks, to probe Dimpane for possible contraventions linked to the controversial Medicare24 contract. She is chief financial officer of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said in accordance with established procedures and to prevent duplication of investigations, the complaint submitted to the DPCI was referred to Idac for further consideration and the complainant was informed accordingly.

However, Mogale said the referral of the complaint does not constitute the registration of a criminal case or the initiation of a criminal investigation by the DPCI.

“It was merely referred to the Idac because of the existing investigation. Any inquiries regarding the processing of the complaint should be directed to the Idac,” she said.

Dimpane was appointed after national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola was placed on precautionary suspension following charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

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