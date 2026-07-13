Multiple power outages hit Joburg suburbs

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Several Johannesburg suburbs were left without electricity on Monday after numerous unplanned outages affected parts of the city’s power network.

City Power said technicians had been dispatched to investigate faults that interrupted electricity supply in Parktown and at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital and in surrounding areas.

The utility said it was also responding to an unplanned loss of power affecting several substations serviced by the Hursthill service delivery centre (SDC).

According to City Power, operators on site found transformers at the Orlando, Delta and Ridge substations had tripped.

Operators were sent to investigate a fault on an 88kV power line.

“The cause of the outage is under investigation. A detailed update on the cause and way forward will be shared once the site work is completed,” the utility said.

In Midrand, City Power said repairs to the Staugh Voster switching station uncovered another fault after the first problem had been fixed.

The utility said its test branch team had been called in to locate the additional fault.

About 50% of the electricity supply has been restored, but the outage continues to affect Unisa and Jasper Hill.

Customers in Wynberg and surrounding areas were also left without power after an outage linked to the Gresswold substation and Wynberg east distributor.

The cause of the outage is under investigation. A detailed update on the cause and way forward will be shared once the site work is completed. — City Power

City Power said operators had been notified and would investigate the cause of the outage before providing further updates.

The utility apologised for the inconvenience and said teams were working to restore electricity safely and as quickly as possible.

City Power has advised of planned maintenance that will take place between July 13 and 19 as part of efforts to strengthen and improve the reliability of Johannesburg’s electricity network.

The work is aimed at servicing ageing infrastructure, replacing faulty equipment and reducing the risk of unplanned outages.

Customers are advised to treat all electricity supply points as live, as power may be restored earlier than expected, and to unplug electrical appliances during outages to prevent possible damage.

Scheduled maintenance includes:

July 14: Midrand SDC — Beaulieu switching station (9am to 5pm).

July 16: Midrand SDC — Longmeadow switching station (9am to 5pm).

July 19: Inner City SDC — Cydna substation (9am to 5pm).

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