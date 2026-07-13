NGO funding delays linked to appeals and unsigned contracts: Gauteng social development

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The Gauteng department of social development says payments to non-governmental organisations are made timeously if the paperwork is in order. Picture:

The Gauteng department of social development said it is working to process funding for non-profit organisations (NPOs) as concerns grow over delays that have left hundreds of workers unpaid and disrupted services for thousands of vulnerable people across the province.

TimesLIVE previously reported that the Gauteng Care Crisis Committee (GCCC), a coalition of about 160 non-governmental organisations (NGOs), said many NGOs were waiting for funding decisions and the outcomes of appeals more than three months into the 2026/27 financial year.

The committee said the delays had affected organisations supporting survivors of gender-based violence, homeless people, children and those battling substance abuse. It also said at least 550 jobs and services for 12,485 people were at risk because of the delays.

Responding to questions from TimesLIVE, Gauteng department of social development spokesperson Motsamai Motlhaolwa said the department’s appeal process takes time because every application must be properly assessed.

“The department has put an opportunity for NPOs that are not satisfied with the department’s decision to appeal the approval decision. This review process requires intense discussions as all information has to be thoroughly verified and processed,” said Motlhaolwa.

Regarding why some organisations have experienced delays in receiving funding, Motlhaolwa said payments can be made only once service level agreements (SLAs) have been signed.

“Payments to NPOs are processed once the SLAs are signed by both the NPO and department representatives. In some instances, there would be delays because SLAs are not fully signed by board members who have the financial fiduciary responsibilities.”

He said the department has measures in place to speed up payments to organisations that have completed the required paperwork.

“NPOs approved for funding recommendations for the second quarter have been consolidated and submitted to finance for payment.”

Addressing concerns about people who have lost access to services because of the delays, Motlhaolwa said the department would move quickly once agreements had been completed.

“The department has a process in place to pay NPOs that have concluded SLAs within a month or less. The department will ensure there are no further delays on conclusion of SLAs.”

On outstanding funding decisions, appeals and when payments would be finalised, Motlhaolwa said the process was nearing completion.

“The processing of appeals is at the tail end and the department will communicate with affected NPOs towards the end of this month. The second tranche for all approved NPOs that have performed as per the SLAs condition is en route and the anticipated time for payment is by the third or last week of July.”

The GCCC has called on the South African Human Rights Commission to investigate subsidy payment delays across provinces.

It also urged the Gauteng department of social development to finalise all outstanding funding decisions and appeals, sign all remaining contracts without further delay, pay affected organisations and publish a full list of organisations funded during the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year.

TimesLIVE