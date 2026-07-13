South Africa

Family murder suspect found with gun in Joburg after fleeing UK

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma is also facing extradition proceedings, as he is wanted by UK police

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Journalist

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma appears in the Johannesburg magistrate's court, where proceedings were postponed to July 22, pending the verification of his legal status. Picture: (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Story audio is generated using AI

Triple-murder suspect Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma was arrested in possession of an unlicensed 9mm firearm, the Johannesburg magistrate’s court heard on Monday.

Tshuma, who is also known as Mark, is a 45-year-old British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage. He is wanted by Bedfordshire police in connection with the murders of his wife, Zandile, 42, and their daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5, earlier this month.

After fleeing the UK and arriving in South Africa on a flight on July 5, he was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, on Friday night.

He appeared in court facing a charge of possession of an unlawful firearm, alongside extradition proceedings being preferred against him. Both matters have been postponed to July 22.

Tshuma will remain in custody until his next appearance.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Family murder suspect found with gun in Joburg after fleeing UK

2

More than 400 Gauteng transport licences face cancellation if left uncollected

3

‘Useless sick note’ delays Andrea Johnson’s Madlanga commission testimony

4

Jayden ‘Grootman’ Adams was destined for greater things

5

Anele Tembe inquest to begin in September

Related Articles