Family murder suspect found with gun in Joburg after fleeing UK

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Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma appears in the Johannesburg magistrate's court, where proceedings were postponed to July 22, pending the verification of his legal status. Picture:

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Triple-murder suspect Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma was arrested in possession of an unlicensed 9mm firearm, the Johannesburg magistrate’s court heard on Monday.

Tshuma, who is also known as Mark, is a 45-year-old British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage. He is wanted by Bedfordshire police in connection with the murders of his wife, Zandile, 42, and their daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5, earlier this month.

After fleeing the UK and arriving in South Africa on a flight on July 5, he was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, on Friday night.

He appeared in court facing a charge of possession of an unlawful firearm, alongside extradition proceedings being preferred against him. Both matters have been postponed to July 22.

Tshuma will remain in custody until his next appearance.

TimesLIVE