Three killed, one critically injured after car rolls on R23 highway

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An accident on the R23 near Tsakane claims three lives after the driver allegedly loses control.

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Three people were killed and another was critically injured after a light motor vehicle rolled several times on the R23 near Tsakane in Ekurhuleni on Monday.

William Ntladi, spokesperson for the City of Ekurhuleni’s disaster and emergency management services, said the crash occurred on the southbound carriageway of the R23 before the R550 intersection outside Tsakane.

Ntladi said it is alleged the driver lost control of the hatchback, causing it to roll several times along the median.

“All occupants were thrown out of the vehicle as it was rolling before coming to a standstill,” said Ntladi.

Two men and a woman, who were passengers in the vehicle, died at the scene after sustaining fatal injuries.

A fourth occupant, believed to be the driver, sustained critical injuries and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

Ntladi said the northbound carriageway of the R23 had to be temporarily closed as the bodies of the victims were lying on the road surface while emergency services responded to the incident.

The metropolitan police department is investigating the cause of the crash. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

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