Affordability rules, but commuters willing to splurge for better experience

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Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt SA, says affordability does not necessarily mean people are unwilling to pay for a better experience. Picture:

While affordability is still key for South Africans when booking rides, cost still drives choice as data reveals growth in the number of commuters willing to splash a little extra for a better experience.

On Tuesday, Bolt’s new trip data revealed affordability remained a key factor for how people move around. Nine out of 10 bookings are on the cheapest option across three of the biggest metros; Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

An analysis of trip data from South Africa’s three largest metropolitan areas shows that Bolt’s Standard and Wait & Save categories together account for more than 90% of all trips, reinforcing that affordable mobility remains the cornerstone of consumer behaviour.

At the same time, the data points to a notable shift in rider preferences.

Since Bolt expanded driver availability in its pricier Comfort category in April 2026, demand for Comfort rides has increased between three and five times, with the category now accounting for approximately 6% to 7% of all trips across Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Bolt said Durban had emerged as the country’s strongest Comfort market, where the category now represents 6.9% of all rides.

Siphilile Sithole, an e-hailing commuter, said she regularly uses Bolt’s Standard and Wait & Save categories and sometimes Comfort to treat herself at times.

“I use Standard and Wait & Save to save money. The price is the reason I use Bolt over other modes of transportation as it is cheaper, especially Wait & Save is also more convenient over other transport,” said Sithole.

Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt SA, said in Johannesburg, the difference between Comfort and Standard was 16% with a Comfort trip costing R63 compared to R54 for a Standard trip.

“What we’re seeing is that affordability doesn’t necessarily mean people are unwilling to pay for a better experience,” Kalajdzic said. “If the price difference is small enough, riders are increasingly choosing Comfort because it offers newer vehicles, additional space and an improved overall ride experience without stretching their budgets.” said Kalajdzic.

TimesLIVE