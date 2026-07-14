Bok fan’s family offered free legal aid to sue Tshwane over fatal fall

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Springbok fan Hugo van der Berg died after he fell into a deep excavation site after the rugby Test match against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, in Tshwane, on Saturday. Picture:

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The family of a Springbok supporter, who died after falling into a deep excavation hole near Loftus Versfeld Stadium, has been offered free legal representation to pursue a negligence claim against the City of Tshwane.

Freedom Front Plus MP Willie Spies said he would represent the family of 51-year-old Hugo van der Berg from Secunda, in Mpumalanga, on a pro bono basis following the tragedy that unfolded after Saturday’s Springbok Test match.

The incident has sparked renewed scrutiny of the safety measures at a construction site on Lynnwood Road where the City of Tshwane is undertaking stormwater infrastructure upgrades and road widening.

Van der Berg’s family launched a desperate search after he failed to return home following the match.

He was last heard from shortly after the game but never made it back to his vehicle.

Earlier that day, Van der Berg had been interviewed by the SABC outside Loftus Versfeld and was seen chatting with fellow supporters as thousands of fans streamed into the stadium.

The family circulated a missing-person poster on social media on Saturday evening.

Hours later, they received word that Van der Berg was the man whose body had been discovered “near a sports ground on Lynnwood Road”.

“Police have opened an inquest after a man was discovered on Lynnwood Road,” said police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko. “No arrest has been made and investigations are ongoing.”

In a Facebook post, Spies described Van der Berg as “the victim of the criminal, reckless rule of the ANC and its minions on Saturday”.

He said he had offered his services as an attorney to the victim’s next of kin to institute a civil claim against the City of Tshwane on the grounds of negligence.

In a statement issued on Sunday after visiting the scene, the Freedom Front Plus alleged that the excavation where Van der Berg fell had not been adequately secured. “The construction work on Lynnwood Road has dragged on for years and has been delayed due to tender irregularities. This mismanagement has now tragically resulted in the loss of life.”

The party also used the incident to attack the metro’s governing coalition.

Spies levelled further criticism at the city’s handling of the project. “The Tshwane metro council has signed a very thoughtful tender contract with a contractor who had to replace the sewer pipes on Lynnwood Road. Work on the hundreds-of-million-rand contract has been repeatedly interrupted over the past few years by malperformance and underperformance of the contractor.

“The metro, as they always do with their friends, paid millions in advance to the contractor without the work being properly managed. The block of Lynnwood Road between Roper Street and University Road is currently the scene of one of the most chaotic, sloppy construction sites I’ve seen in a long time,” he said.

Spies alleged that the site failed to comply with occupational health and safety requirements. “We have strict rules and laws on occupational health. The site must be secured and fenced. It should not be accessible to the public. But the contractor did nothing about it. Because it costs money to secure a site.”

Spies said Van der Berg had not been the first victim, on Saturday, of the five-metre-deep excavation site.

He said a safety consultant informed him Van den Berg was the third spectator who fell in on Saturday. “One was fortunately unharmed, the second broke his ribs, but Hugo was fatally injured,” he alleged.

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