Cape Town Singer Danielle Bitton turns cancer battle into anthem of resilience

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Six years after performing balcony concerts during the Covid-19 lockdown, Danielle Bitton has released her latest single, 'I Am The Sky', and hopes to inspire people to remember their worth. Picture:

Songstress Danielle Bitton has released a new single journaling how surviving cancer has reshaped the way she sees life.

She describes I Am The Sky, available on streaming platforms and on her YouTube channel, as a reminder that ”healing begins when we remember our own worth”.

I want to inspire people to remember their worth. — Danielle Bitton

In 2020, Bitton gained national attention for singing from her balcony in Sea Point, Cape Town, to honour essential workers during the Covid-19 lockdown, even as she was receiving chemotherapy.

In 2019, she’d been performing in the musical Evita with an international corps and was in China when she found a lump in her breast.

Danielle Bitton imagined a flamenco dancer stamping out cancer cells when receiving a bright red chemotherapy drug. Picture: (Supplied)

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Bitton said she hadn’t been feeling sick. She was travelling the world, performing every night and embracing the career she had worked towards since childhood.

She visited a hospital in Guangzhou for scans and ultrasounds after finding the lump. Doctors initially believed it was early-stage breast cancer and advised her to return to South Africa for treatment.

When she arrived home, the diagnosis became far more devastating.

“Doctors told me I had stage 2 grade 3 aggressive breast cancer. They also discovered that I carried the BRCA2 gene mutation, meaning I would need a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation.

“The irony wasn’t lost on me,” Bitton said. “I’d just spent the tour playing Eva Perón, who dies of cancer at the end of Evita. Suddenly I wasn’t performing her ending. I was living it.”

Chemotherapy had terrified her.

She remembers walking into the treatment room for the first time, frightened as nurses prepared to administer a bright red chemotherapy drug nicknamed “The Red Devil”.

“I refused to call it that, so I renamed it ‘The Red Flamenco Dancer’,” she said.

Every time the crimson medicine entered her veins, she imagined a fierce flamenco dancer stepping onto a stage inside her body, dancing every cancer cell away.

“What looked like poison became medicine,” she said.

“Treatment was physically exhausting. The nausea, overwhelming fatigue and watching my body change became daily battles.”

Yet one of the hardest moments wasn’t losing her breasts; it was losing her hair. She described it as losing part of her identity and femininity before eventually finding the courage to shave her head and reclaim her power.

Then the Covid-19 pandemic arrived. As South Africa entered lockdown, Bitton found herself immuno-compromised, isolated and unable to perform on stage. Instead, she discovered a new stage.

Inspired by videos of Italians singing from their balconies during lockdown, Bitton decided to perform one song at 8pm each night in tribute to health care professionals and other essential workers.

She expected only a handful of neighbours to listen. Instead, one song became a 20-minute concert. Residents stepped onto their balconies to sing along with her.

“For those 20 minutes I wasn’t thinking about my diagnosis,” she said. “I was thinking about what I should sing next and what would make people smile.”

She said some nights, the chemotherapy-induced vertigo was so severe she could barely remain standing and had to grip the railing.

“Before my first performance on the balcony, I considered wearing a wig, but I refused to live a lie. I said to myself, ‘This is me. Bare. Bold. Unsteady on my feet. Still here. Still with a voice.’

“I was doing the thing that brought me joy.”

Bitton had fallen in love with music as a child growing up in Cape Town. Her family home was filled with music from around the world, ranging from the Gipsy Kings to Whitney Houston, who became one of her biggest inspirations.

She spent her childhood putting on concerts for her parents and dressed as Janet Jackson for her ninth birthday because she dreamt of becoming a pop star.

‘No plan B’

After the first time she stood beneath the theatre lights as a schoolgirl, she realised there was no other path for her. “There was no plan B.”

As a teenager, she performed with Latin, Mozambican and salsa bands, sang in Spanish and Portuguese, and later joined the UCT Big Band, where jazz expanded her musical influences.

At 21, she packed her bags and moved to New York to pursue her dream, determined to build an international music career.

While previous songs such as Hold On reflected her cancer journey, she said I Am The Sky marks her new era as a motivational speaker alongside being a singer-songwriter, DJ and producer.

The song was born after a deep meditation and an “unforgettable pink sunset”, she said. “It brings me back to a deeper truth. That in the eyes of the Creator, God, the universe — whatever name you give it — we are already whole.”

She is also preparing to release Ahava, a song promoting peace and unity, while continuing to share her story through keynote speaking engagements.

“If a song can help someone heal, even a little, then that’s everything.

“I want to inspire people to remember their worth.”

TimesLIVE