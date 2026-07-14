POLL | What’s your take on Andrea Johnson’s sudden illness on the day of her Madlanga testimony?

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The sudden hospitalisation of advocate Andrea Johnson, head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), just before her scheduled appearance at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, has drawn sharp criticism from the commission.

Johnson was hospitalised on Monday shortly before she was set to take the witness stand. Her legal representative, Alpha Bodlani, presented a doctor’s note to the commission, which visibly frustrated the commission’s chairperson, justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

“I noticed that this is one of those medical certificates, the nature of which I previously said are useless, in the sense that they give no information whatsoever. It is not even a case of a confidentiality issue, as Mr Bodlani suggested,” Madlanga said. “It is simply one of those useless, so-called medical certificates. The bottom line is that advocate Johnson is not here.”

While Johnson’s testimony has been postponed indefinitely, public reaction is divided. Some have criticised the timing of her hospitalisation, viewing it as a deliberate delay tactic, while others have shown concern for her health.

The commission faces ongoing delays as a growing list of key witnesses have submitted similar medical notes. Other crucial figures who have recently been hospitalised or admitted to medical facilities include Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, Mike van Wyk, and Suliman Carrim.

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