Public works launches investigation into Inanda church collapse

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Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson visits the site of the Shembe church wall collapse on Tuesday. Picture:

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The department of public works and infrastructure has launched an investigation into why a Shembe church wall collapsed in Inanda, north of Durban, trapping 12 congregants on Monday afternoon.

Eight people were hospitalised after the wall fell on them. Four of the injured remained in hospital on Tuesday, while one underwent surgery.

Public works minister Dean Macpherson visited the site on Tuesday, where he met church elders, announced an investigation into the cause of the collapse, and also committed to strengthening building safety measures.

Macpherson said the church also welcomed a further investigation by the Council for the Built Environment (CBE) before any construction resumed at the complex.

“Having visited the site of the collapse today, I share the belief of the Shembe church that it is by the grace of God that no lives were lost,” he said.

He said the department was awaiting information from the eThekwini municipality about whether the building’s plans had been submitted for approval.

The minister extended his sympathies to the injured and said he planned to visit those still receiving treatment in hospital. “I wish them well in their recovery.

“This morning, I also committed to the church elders that we would work with the church, through the Council for the Built Environment, to strengthen building practices, prevent future collapses and ensure the safety of buildings at the church and across the country,” Macpherson said.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been established.

Reverend Mbongwa Nzama, of the Shembe church, said they thanked church leader uNyazilwezulu Shembe that no one had been killed during the incident, and that they welcomed the investigation.

He said the incident took place during the July pilgrimage, which attracts a large following. The religious gathering is a sacred journey where Shembe church congregants fast and pray.

The SA Council for the Architectural Profession said on Tuesday, in line with its statutory mandate to safeguard public health and safety in architectural undertakings, that it had also initiated a preliminary investigation into the retaining wall collapse.

“The investigation will determine whether an architectural professional was involved and whether the necessary approvals were obtained from the relevant local authority.”

TimesLIVE