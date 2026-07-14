Radovan Krejčíř demands transfer from high-security facility

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Convicted Czech underworld boss Radovan Krejčíř has demanded a transfer from the C-Max section of the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

He claims the high-security facility prevents him from consulting with his legal representatives regarding his other pending criminal matters.

Krejčíř appeared before the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Tuesday for a Section 342A application, which seeks an investigation into unreasonable delays in his outstanding criminal cases, as well as alleged violations of his human rights due to restricted medical care.

Krejčíř is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence at the C-Max section of the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria for previous convictions, including attempted murder, kidnapping and drug dealing.

During his appearance, Krejčíř argued that his placement in C-Max severely limited his ability to prepare for his trials, making it nearly impossible to consult with his legal team or exchange necessary documentation. He added that even arranging meals for his court appearances had become a logistical hurdle, prompting his request for a transfer.

“I’m forcefully isolated,” Krejčíř said. “C-Max is a punishment centre, a facility created for offenders who transgress during their sentence. I was unlawfully transferred to C-Max. It is solitary confinement, which is unlawful and illegal. It seems like this was done to prevent me from proceeding with this case and consulting with my lawyers.”

Krejčíř further claimed that he had been held in C-Max longer than legally permitted. He noted that while a specific cell had been allocated for him to access his legal files, he had been denied access to those documents since being moved to the high-security section.

The case was postponed on July 7 after Krejčíř complained that he was given expired food that did not meet his nutritional requirements, leaving him unable to take his medication.

On Tuesday, he told the court he was still too unwell to proceed due to not receiving all his medication.

“I’m not feeling well now,” he said. “I’m going through withdrawal symptoms. I am not in a state to testify. I would like to ask the court to protect my rights and refer me to a hospital. I think it would be suitable to get medical attention.”

Krejčíř claimed he was given the same lunch as last time, “dry bread”, to which he is allergic. However, this time the bread was wrapped in a transparent bag that did not display an expiry date. “It has gone from bad to worse,” he said.

When asked if he wanted another postponement, Krejčíř insisted he did not, but reiterated that he was physically unfit to proceed. He clarified that the previous postponement was ordered by the court because he had not eaten, not because he had requested it.

After a tense argument with the magistrate regarding his fitness to stand trial, Krejčíř ultimately agreed to continue his testimony.

After the lunch adjournment, Krejčíř claimed he was barred from consulting with his lawyer and was prevented from receiving food from them. He presented an affidavit from the department of correctional services (DCS) allowing his legal representative to provide him with food in emergency situations, provided it is inspected by prison officials first.

The DCS denied preventing Krejčíř from consulting with his legal team. However, they admitted to blocking the food delivery, claiming they were unaware of the affidavit. The department further alleged that on his way back to prison after his previous court appearance, Krejčíř had eaten the very bread he had refused in court.

Krejčíř disputed this, claiming he did not eat the bread but instead handed it over to an official at the prison reception.

The magistrate ruled that Krejčíř had to be supplied with proper food during future appearances to avoid further delays. Krejčíř emphasised that the food disputes were simply another factor stalling his legal matters.

He also addressed the court regarding his lack of access to proper medical care. He cited several recommendations from medical practitioners stating he needed to be evaluated to determine his fitness to testify.

These expert recommendations, which include psychological, neurosurgical, and physiotherapy reports, have allegedly been ignored by the state. He added that a medical recommendation to replace his mattress had also gone unheeded.

“If my medical condition is not good, I don’t believe I can undergo trial,” Krejčíř said, blaming the DCS for the delays. “None of these [medical recommendations] have been attended to, which directly affects my trial.”

The proceedings are scheduled to resume on September 16.

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