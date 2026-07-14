Thieves steal cars, crash into each other as Cape Town arrests 420 suspects

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A stolen vehicle allegedly driven by four suspects crashed in Philippi East just minutes after it was taken in Khayelitsha, bringing the alleged getaway to an abrupt end

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Four alleged car thieves inadvertently foiled their own getaway after crashing into each other in two stolen vehicles in Khayelitsha, in one of the more unusual arrests during a weeklong crime crackdown that saw the City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies arrest 420 suspects.

According to the city, the incident unfolded on Sunday when four men stole a vehicle in Khayelitsha before splitting into two groups. Two suspects drove off in the stolen car while the other two followed in a separate vehicle. Minutes later, the two vehicles collided in Philippi East, bringing the attempted escape to an abrupt end.

The four were among the 420 suspects arrested by the city’s enforcement agencies in the past week for various offences.

Metro police arrested 130 suspects, including 23 for drunk driving, and issued 5,555 fines. Law enforcement officers arrested 255 suspects and handed out 8,688 notices. Traffic officers arrested 35 suspects, including 29 for drunk driving and five for reckless and negligent driving.

The city also executed 1,589 warrants, impounded 128 public transport vehicles and issued 46,576 traffic fines.

The city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said one stolen vehicle was believed to have been used in the commission of the initial crime.

“Vehicle theft strikes at the heart of our communities. It’s not just the loss of a mode of transport, but it puts livelihoods in jeopardy and robs residents of the ability to get to school, work or health facilities,” said Smith.

He added that stolen or hijacked vehicles are often used to commit more crimes, making their recovery critical in preventing additional criminal activity.

“In this case, the criminals made it easier when they literally botched their own getaway,” he said.

TimesLIVE