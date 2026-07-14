Trio arrested after passengers forced to pay ‘ransom’ in N8 taxi ordeal

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Three men were arrested in connection with an alleged extortion incident targeting a taxi driver and his passengers on the N8. Picture:

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Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged extortion of a licensed long-distance taxi driver and his passengers on the N8.

Free State police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the suspects, aged 44, 58 and 80, were arrested on Monday.

The taxi driver was travelling with 15 passengers on the highway between Botshabelo and Thaba Nchu on June 25. They were en route from Botshabelo to Durban.

At about 11.45pm, the occupants of a Toyota Hilux GD6 overtook the Toyota Quantum taxi at high speed before stopping in front of it and forcing the driver to come to a standstill.

“Three male suspects exited the Hilux and confronted the taxi driver, demanding to know who had authorised him to operate on their route.

“Despite the driver producing his valid long-distance driving permit, the suspects forced all passengers out of the vehicle into the freezing night,” Kareli said.

When the driver told the men he did not have cash, one started unloading the passengers’ luggage from the trailer.

Kareli said the passengers, fearing for their safety and standing in sub-zero temperatures, collected money among themselves. They raised R2,500, which the driver handed to the suspects before they were allowed to continue with their journey.

A case of extortion was opened at Selosesha police station on July 1.

The Mangaung metro district operational command centre east task team was called in to track down the suspects.

Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Thabang Lesia condemned the incident and praised the officers involved in the arrests.

“Extortion and the intimidation of public transport operators will not be tolerated in the Free State. Forcing vulnerable citizens, including the elderly and young children, out into the freezing cold to demand a ransom is heartless and unlawful.”

The three suspects are expected to appear in the Thaba Nchu magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE