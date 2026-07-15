105 ‘illegal miners’ arrested in Pilgrim’s Rest, Mpumalanga

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The police have arrested 105 suspects and seized equipment worth thousands of rands in a week-long operation against illegal mining in Pilgrim’s Rest, Mpumalanga.

The crackdown on illegal mining activities resulted in the 105 arrests between July 6 and 12. The police said 91 of those arrested were illegal foreigners and the remaining 14 were South Africans.

During the operation, police recovered R16,300 in cash, a gold measuring scale, mining tools, 14 bags of gold materials and detectors all believed to belong to illegal mining operators.

Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Zeph Mkhwanazi said they had confiscated and destroyed a large mining machine to prevent it being used further.

“We will not allow criminal syndicates to plunder our natural resources and terrorise communities in Pilgrim’s Rest and other mining areas,” Mkhwanazi said.

The arrest of 91 undocumented people highlights how illegal mining is linked to broader issues of border security and exploitation. We are committed to ensuring that those involved, whether miners, buyers or financiers, face the full might of the law — Zeph Mkhwanazi, Mpumalanga acting police commissioner

He applauded the police team, saying: “This operation sends a clear message that illegal mining will not be tolerated in Mpumalanga. We are intensifying these multidisciplinary operations to dismantle the networks that fund and support these illegal activities.”

According to Mkhwanazi, the police will continue to crack down on illegal mining with other law enforcement agencies, including the department of mineral resources, and community members.

“The arrest of 91 undocumented people highlights how illegal mining is linked to broader issues of border security and exploitation. We are committed to ensuring that those involved, whether miners, buyers or financiers, face the full might of the law.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Pilgrim’s Rest magistrate’s court on charges relating to illegal mining, contravention of immigration laws and possession of suspected stolen property.

TimesLIVE