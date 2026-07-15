‘I played no role’ — Mbalula distances himself from TRC investigations

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ANC secretary-general and former police minister Fikile Mbalula testified at the Khampepe commission of inquiry on Wednesday. Picture:

ANC secretary-general and former police minister Fikile Mbalula has denied having any influence, exerting pressure or colluding with anyone to prevent investigations and prosecutions of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases.

On Wednesday Mbalula appeared before the Khampepe commission of inquiry in Newtown, Johannesburg, where he was expected to answer questions regarding what he knew about policies and decisions affecting the investigations during his tenure as police minister from March 2017 to February 2018. The commission is investigating alleged efforts to stall the investigation into and prosecution of aparthied-era perpetrators.

Mbalula said he had no power as a minister to stop or delay prosecution of cases, and did not have authority over the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“The minister of police has no legal authority to determine the investigation of cases. The prosecution of criminal cases falls within the authority of the NPA,” he said.

“As a minister of police, I possessed neither of the statutory powers.”

His appearance follows that of former police minister Bheki Cele, who testified on Tuesday. Cele said in his evidence he was pained" by claims suggesting he knows about the 1987 disappearance of anti-apartheid activist Musawhake “Sbho” Phewa.

ALSO READ | Cele ‘pained’ by claims he knows more about disappearance of anti-apartheid activist

Mbalula emphasised in his founding statement that he was never involved in TRC cases during his term as a minister.

“I did not have authority to determine, direct or provide resources to any investigations relating to RC cases, and neither did I determine or influence decisions relating to prosecution of TRC cases. I played no role whatsoever in TRC cases.

“I did not hold meetings or consultations with any member of families related to TRC cases. I did not receive a briefing from any member of the police investigating TRC cases,” he said.

No information was ever shared concerning decisions, discussions or policies affecting the investigation and prosecution of TRC-related cases, Mbalula said.

He said he was not in possession of any material that may be helpful to the commission.

“I never had access to memoranda, correspondence, minutes of meetings or other documentary records relating to TRC cases,” he said.

“As I have not been involved in TRC cases, regrettably I am unable to provide an affidavit of any discussions, decisions or considerations during my tenure as minister of police that may bear on the matters set out in the terms of reference of the commission.

“At no point in our top management structures were TRC cases discussed or delegated to me to deal with. If the minister, together with the national police commissioner, dealt with those issues, he would be the best person to account for them,” he said.

“As a political activist, I was aware of TRC matters, but in terms of the work I was responsible for, those matters were not on my table.”

The hearing was adjourned and is set to continue on Thursday.

Sowetan