IN PICS | Joburg demolishes illegal structures at Marble Towers

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Johannesburg’s campaign to reclaim its inner city intensified on Wednesday as the city demolished illegal structures at Marble Towers and launched an enforcement operation against traders accused of defying a high court order.
Mayor Dada Morero, who oversaw the operation, said the city would continue cracking down on illegal structures and unlawful activity.
“We are reclaiming the inner city of Johannesburg. We’re dealing with all illegality in the city,” said Morero.
He said the demolition at Marble Towers marked the implementation of decisions previously taken by the city and warned that similar action would follow at other non-compliant properties.
“We are removing all illegal structures here. We want to send a message to those that are still having illegal structures that we are coming. We are going to deal with those illegal structures and demolish them,” he said.
The enforcement action follows an inspection carried out on Tuesday by Morero, MMC for development planning Eunice Mgcina and MMC for economic development Nomoya Mnisi to assess compliance with a high court order relating to Marble Towers.
According to the city, the inspection found that the owners and occupants continued to ignore both the court order and municipal bylaws, with illegal trading still taking place in areas the court had ordered should not be occupied or used.
During Wednesday’s operation, videos circulating on social media appeared to show trading continuing inside parts of the building. The footage showed Joburg metro police officers entering premises, removing stock and escorting people from some shops that appeared to have been locked from the outside.
The videos also captured tense exchanges between traders and law enforcement officers, with some traders shouting and resisting as officials removed goods from the premises.
“The City of Johannesburg cannot and will not tolerate continued contempt of a court order. Those who choose to disregard the rule of law must face the consequences,” said the mayor.
“Our message is clear: Johannesburg will not be governed by lawlessness. We are reclaiming our inner city, enforcing our bylaws, and upholding the rule of law without fear or favour.”
TimesLIVE
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