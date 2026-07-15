South Africa

Mamelodi electricity extortion racket: Two arrests, more to come

Police open extortion docket after complaint that households in Selahliwe were being forced to pay for illegal connections

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TimesLIVE

Illegal electricity connections are rife in the Booysen Park area
Illegal electricity connections are rife in some areas. Picture: (EUGENE COETZEE)

Two men accused of forcing residents to pay for illegal electricity connections in Tshwane have been arrested.

They allegedly began collecting money from about 150 households in the Selahliwe section community in October.

On Monday, 23 residents complained to Mamelodi police that they were being intimidated and forced to pay for the illegal connections.

Police arrested the duo, aged 35 and 46, for alleged extortion in Mamelodi East on Tuesday. Two additional suspects believed to be involved are being sought by officers.

Police urged the public to report criminal activities. Information can be reported anonymously through the CrimeStop number 08600-10111 or via the MySAPS App.

TimesLIVE

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