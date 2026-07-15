Man gets 30 years behind bars for targeting e-hailing drivers in Pretoria

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An Eersterust man has been sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment after being convicted of robbing two e-hailing drivers in separate violent incidents in Pretoria.

The Pretoria magistrate’s court sentenced 39-year-old Kamar Davids on Wednesday after finding him guilty on two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Tshegofatso Makhudu said the first robbery took place on November 14 2023, when Davids and an accomplice requested an e-hailing service in Eersterust. After entering the vehicle, they pointed a firearm at the driver, assaulted him and stole his belongings before fleeing.

Two days later, the pair used the same method to target another e-hailing driver. They entered the vehicle before attacking the driver, striking him with a firearm and holding a knife to his throat while robbing him.

The robbery was interrupted when police officers on patrol approached the vehicle. The suspects fled on foot, but Davids was arrested and has remained in custody since the state successfully opposed his bail application.

Makhudu said Davids pleaded not guilty and denied committing the offences during the trial. Prosecutor Marsche Louw relied on the testimony of both victims to secure the conviction.

In mitigation of sentence, Davids’ legal representative asked the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, citing his age and the fact that he has five dependent children.

The state opposed the request, arguing Davids had shown no remorse and had violated the victims constitutional rights to safety and security. Louw also submitted that violent crimes targeting e-hailing drivers were becoming increasingly common and that a strong sentence was needed to deter similar offences.

In handing down sentence, the magistrate agreed with the state’s arguments, finding that Davids had shown no remorse. The court also noted the growing number of robberies targeting e-hailing drivers, saying the victims had simply been trying to earn a living when they were violently attacked.

The magistrate found there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to justify a lesser sentence and imposed the prescribed minimum sentences.

The NPA said it remained committed to working with law enforcement agencies to ensure perpetrators of violent crime were brought to justice.

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