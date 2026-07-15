Police officer in court after fatal shooting over chicken gizzards dispute

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One man was declared dead at the scene, while several other people who were injured were taken to hospital for treatment. Picture: Supplied.

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A police officer appeared in the Sebokeng magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of murder, attempted murder, handling a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Det Const Elias Moeketsi Pinkoane, who is attached to the Orange Farm police station, appeared in court following his arrest on Saturday.

It is alleged that Pinkoane then walked to a state vehicle, retrieved a firearm through the vehicle window and opened fire towards the customer and several other people who were nearby before fleeing the scene. — NPA communications officer Tshegofatso Makhudu

National Prosecuting authority (NPA) communications officer Tshegofatso Makhudu said the incident happened in the morning at BK Lifestyle in Sebokeng, where Pinkoane allegedly went to buy chicken gizzards.

“He was told that the chicken gizzards were sold out. He asked who had bought the last portion. After the vendor pointed out the customer, an argument allegedly broke out between the two men,” he said.

The customer reportedly offered Pinkoane one skewer of chicken gizzards, but police allege the officer demanded more for his girlfriend.

When the customer refused, the argument escalated.

“It is alleged that Pinkoane then walked to a state vehicle, retrieved a firearm through the vehicle window and opened fire towards the customer and several other people who were nearby before fleeing the scene,” said Makhudu.

Police officers who were patrolling the area responded to the shooting.

One man was declared dead at the scene, while several other people who were injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

Pinkoane was arrested later the same day at his home.

The case was postponed to July 20 to allow him to appoint legal representation.

TimesLIVE