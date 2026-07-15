Retraction and apology

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On January 23 2026, TimesLIVE published an article with the headline: ‘Principal accused of sexual harassment ousted after lengthy legal battle’.

In the article, we reported that Mr Llewellyn Bragin had been removed from his post as principal of Merchiston Preparatory School after a lengthy battle over allegations of sexual harassment of female teachers, nepotism and professional misconduct.

The article omitted to report that the order setting aside his appointment was agreed to by Mr Bragin, that he had in fact been found not guilty of sexual harassment, and that he was not charged with nepotism and intoxication while on duty.

We regret the important omissions in the article and apologise to Mr Bragin for any damage caused to his dignity and reputation.