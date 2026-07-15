Three arrested at OR Tambo after posing as security officers to scam tourist

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Police arrested three people after an alleged toilet payment scam targeting a tourist at OR Tambo Airport in Joburg. Picture:

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Three people were arrested at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport after they allegedly posed as security officers and attempted to scam a tourist by demanding payment to use a public toilet.

According to Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa, the suspects, two men and a woman aged between 37 and 48, were arrested on Wednesday.

Thepa said EMPD officers patrolling near the Engen Sky Stop garage were approached by a tourist who reported that three people claiming to be security personnel had demanded money from him to use the facility’s toilet.

“The suspects fled the scene when they noticed the officers approaching, prompting a chase. A silver Suzuki Ciaz, driven by the female suspect, was eventually stopped,” said Thepa.

Police searched the vehicle and found two card scanning machines, two two-way radios, three security caps, a fake name tag, parking tickets and false registration plates. The front registration plate had been removed while the rear fake plate was still attached to the vehicle.

Thepa said all three suspects admitted to the alleged offence.

The seized items were booked into the SAPS 13 register as evidence, while the vehicle allegedly used in the commission of the crime was impounded for further investigation.

Thepa said the EMPD commended the officers for their vigilance. “Our national key point is not a playground for criminals, and all those attempting to break the law will face the full might [of the law].”

The suspects are expected to face charges including impersonating security officers, operating a vehicle with false registration plates, and possession of card scanning devices and law enforcement equipment.

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