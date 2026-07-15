Two men arrested after police seize 11 explosives in Free State

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Police seized 11 cone-pack explosives during an intelligence-led operation in Meloding. Picture:

Two men have been arrested after police found 11 cone-pack explosives at a house in Meloding, Free State, during an intelligence-led operation.

The suspects, aged 37 and 47, were arrested on Tuesday after members of the Welkom anti-gang unit acted on information from Thabong crime intelligence that the men were allegedly keeping explosives and looking to sell them.

According to police, the information led officers to a house in the Senzela section of Meloding.

“On arrival at the identified address, a search was conducted during which 11 cone-pack explosives were found,” police said.

The explosives unit was called to the scene to safely remove the explosives.

Police said the cone-pack explosives were confiscated and booked in as evidence. The two men were arrested for contravening the Explosives Act.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Virginia magistrate’s court soon.

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