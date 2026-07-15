South Africa

WATCH | Beware of zebra crossing near Durban airport, urges security company

Animal spotted roaming on road near King Shaka Airport

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A zebra has been reported roaming near a highway north of Durban, near the King Shaka International Airport. (RUSA)

A security company has urged motorists to exercise caution after a zebra was spotted roaming near a roadway in Shortlands, near the King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

Prem Balram of Reaction Unit of SA said the animal was observed near a highway, creating a potential hazard for both motorists and the zebra.

“Drivers travelling through the area are urged to reduce their speed, remain vigilant and avoid attempting to chase or corner the animal,” he said.

The company sent two officers to the area on separate occasions following reports that the zebra had been spotted alongside the road. They found that the animal had moved closer to a nearby sugar cane plantation.

They are trying to confirm if the zebra escaped from captivity.

TimesLIVE

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