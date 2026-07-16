Activist ‘Phakel’umthakathi’ opens up about repeated death threats

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Anti-illegal immigration activist and leader of Insizwa Nobunsizwa, Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, popularly known as “Phakel’umthakathi” claims he has received numerous death threats due to his advocacy against illegal immigration.

Ndabandaba is widely recognised for leading protests across the country alongside the March and March Movement.

Taking to social media, Ndabandaba opened up about the personal toll of his activism, revealing that he frequently receives calls targeting his life.

“There have been days when I received a phone call saying, ‘today is your last day alive, and we know exactly where you are’ — with the caller describing my exact location,” Ndabandaba said. “The life I live is not easy. It is easy for others to criticise, but my children are in tears.”

While the group’s supporters praise its stance against illegal immigration, critics have accused the movement of fuelling tribalism, xenophobia and violence. Despite the backlash and safety concerns, Ndabandaba said he will not back down.

“Despite everything, I have never stopped or lost hope,” he said. “Today, I face death threats and false accusations. But I keep going because a man who dies for his country becomes a guardian angel to his children.”

Last week, Andile Mvuyelwa Somgxada, a Gauteng-based member of the March and March organisation was shot. He died in hospital a few days later.

According to the group, other members have also faced death threats, as well as bribery attempts aimed at dismantling the organisation from within.

“We are fully aware of the relentless and concerted efforts by certain political parties and actors, both inside and outside of government, who have used every trick in the book to try to destabilise the movement,” said March and March spokesperson Sandile Dube.

“We remain highly vigilant of our surroundings. We see the attempts to arrest and kill our leaders, as well as the false allegations that our movement is a political party project or funded by Israel. This is a narrative driven by ideologically bankrupt individuals suffering from ‘main character syndrome’.”

TimesLIVE