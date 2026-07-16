Benoni woman arrested after knife attack at birthday party

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A woman is in custody after an alleged birthday party assault in Benoni left a man needing stitches.

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A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged stabbing and assault of a man during a birthday party in Benoni.

Officers from the Bronberg precinct, working with Putfontein detectives, arrested the suspect in Putfontein, said Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa.

According to Thepa, the complainant told police that the incident happened during his birthday celebration in Mayfield when four neighbours, whom he knew, arrived at his home and demanded to be allowed into the party.

When he refused and asked them to leave, an argument allegedly broke out.

Thepa said one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the complainant in the forehead before the other suspects allegedly joined in, kicking him while he was on the ground.

The man sought medical treatment at Daveyton Main Clinic, where he received several stitches to his forehead.

Thepa said officers later traced the suspects and arrested one woman, who was detained at the Putfontein police station. She is expected to appear in the relevant magistrate’s court on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Thepa said investigations were continuing and more arrests were expected.

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