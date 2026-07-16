Cops track extortionist targeting spaza shop owners

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The suspect, who is linked to a known extortionist group, was found with two firearms and ammunition. Stock image

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for extorting money from owners of small shops and for possession of prohibited firearms.

Once charged, the suspect will appear at the Cape Town magistrate’s court.

“Information was received on Tuesday about a suspect residing at Winnie Mandela Drive, Langa, who is affiliated with a known extortionist group and has firearms,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Const Ndakhe Gwala.

“The suspect’s movements were monitored as he drove around Langa, collecting the protection fees from spaza shops.”

He was apprehended late on Wednesday night.

Officers seized two pistols without serial numbers and nine rounds of ammunition.

TimesLIVE