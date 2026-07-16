Eastern Cape health dismisses social media allegations over death of 64-year-old man at clinic

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The Eastern Cape department of health has rejected social media claims that nurses abandoned a 64-year-old man to go on a lunch break before he died at Mqanduli Community Health Centre. Stock picture:

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The Eastern Cape department of health has rejected social media claims that nurses abandoned a 64-year-old man to go on a lunch break before he died at Mqanduli Community Health Centre, describing the allegations as false and misleading.

The department said it was concerned by the spread of misinformation about the man’s death, and defended the actions of healthcare workers at the facility.

“The department notes with concern allegations claiming nurses abandoned the patient to go on a lunch break, and that this led to his death. These claims are false, inflammatory and misrepresent what occurred at the facility,” it said.

According to the department, the man died before arriving at the health centre.

“The patient was brought to the facility with no signs of life. A professional nurse responded immediately to assess whether resuscitation could be performed. After a clinical assessment, it was confirmed the patient had passed on and all required procedures were followed,” it said.

The department said staff engaged with the family to establish what had happened before the patient arrived at the clinic.

“During engagement with the family, the attending nurse asked when they had noticed the deceased was unresponsive. The family indicated they were not aware,” the department said.

It also questioned why the family had taken their concerns to a social media content creator instead of raising them directly with the clinic or the department.

“The department is concerned that instead of approaching the facility management or the department directly to seek clarity, the family opted to approach a social media content creator. At no stage during their visit did the family raise questions with the nurse on duty or request an explanation from management,” it said.

The department criticised what it described as an increasing trend of unverified allegations being published online.

“We are equally concerned by the growing trend of individuals presenting themselves as community advocates or citizen journalists who publish serious allegations without verifying facts with the department. Such conduct is irresponsible, unethical and has the potential to cause harm,” it said.

It warned that the circulation of misinformation undermines confidence in the public healthcare system and unfairly affects frontline workers.

“Healthcare is a sensitive and emotional matter. The circulation of unverified information misleads the public, damages the reputation of healthcare workers who serve under difficult conditions and undermines public trust in the health system. It also places additional emotional strain on staff who work daily to save lives,” the department said.

While acknowledging the public’s right to raise concerns, the department stressed the importance of verifying information before making allegations public.

“While the department respects the public’s right to raise concerns and welcomes constructive feedback, it will not tolerate the reckless spread of false narratives without basic fact-checking,” it said.

The department extended its condolences to the man’s family.

“The Eastern Cape department of health extends its sincere condolences to the family during this difficult time. We remain available to engage with them and provide any clarity regarding this unfortunate incident.”

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