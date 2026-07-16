Gauteng pork industry loses more than R10m to African swine fever

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Nearly 60,000 pigs have been culled in Gauteng as African swine fever costs the pork industry millions. Picture:

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The Gauteng pork industry has lost more than R10m following seven outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) in the City of Tshwane since November 2025, with nearly 60,000 pigs culled to contain the disease.

The figures were disclosed on Thursday by Gauteng agriculture and rural development MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa in an oral reply to questions tabled by the Democratic Alliance in the Gauteng legislature.

According to the MEC’s response, 69,171 pigs have been affected by the outbreaks, which have hit both commercial and smaller-scale farming operations. About 60,000 pigs have been culled.

The SA Pork Producers Organisation (Sappo) has incurred an estimated R10m in costs related to culling, carcass disposal and labour. The amount excludes the direct financial losses suffered by affected farmers, which have not yet been submitted to the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development.

DA Gauteng shadow MEC for agriculture and rural development Bronwynn Engelbrecht said the outbreaks had dealt a significant blow to farmers, farm workers, food security and the province’s meat industry.

“The province is still grappling with the devastating impact of foot-and-mouth disease, and now pig farmers in Tshwane are being forced to absorb yet another biological and financial disaster,” Engelbrecht said.

She said while the department was providing advisory and supervisory support and working with national government, Sappo, private veterinarians and farmers needed stronger provincial intervention.

Engelbrecht called on Ramokgopa to urgently present a provincial ASF response plan, including an outbreak map, regular public updates, details of affected farms by district and farming category, and a comprehensive assessment of financial losses.

“It is unacceptable that farmers are left facing mass culling, rising costs and uncertainty while the department continues to offer vague assurances,” she said.

She added that African swine fever and foot-and-mouth disease pointed to broader weaknesses in provincial animal health preparedness and urged the government to strengthen early warning systems, veterinary support and disease surveillance.

African swine fever is a highly contagious viral disease that affects pigs but does not pose a risk to humans. However, outbreaks can have severe economic consequences because infected animals often have to be culled to prevent further spread.

TimesLIVE