PKTT arrests suspect for murder of EFF Tshwane region secretary and election co-ordinator

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Monicca Dube was shot many times by armed men at her home in Wallmannsthal, Tshwane, on June 13.

The Gauteng political killings task team (PKTT) has arrested a 35-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of EFF Tshwane region 2 secretary and election co-ordinator Monicca Dube.

The 44-year-old was shot many times by armed men at her home in Wallmannsthal, Tshwane, on June 13.

Police said the suspect is expected to appear in the Cullinan magistrate’s court on Thursday morning.

EFF Gauteng has welcomed the arrest and said it would attend the first court appearance.

After her murder in June, EFF Gauteng said preliminary information indicated assailants gained entry through a window and proceeded directly to the room where Dube was sleeping with her two children.

The children were allegedly ordered to leave the room before the attackers killed her.

The party reported the murder came after Dube survived an alleged attempt on her life in February 2026, when she sustained gunshot wounds and spent weeks recovering in intensive care.

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