POLL | What do you think of ‘Cat’ Matlala’s testimony being delayed again?

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The postponement of alleged underworld figure Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry has drawn sharp criticism and frustration from its chairperson, retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Matlala’s legal counsel, Annelene van den Heever, requested the postponement on the grounds that her client must attend a criminal trial in the Johannesburg High Court next week. In his affidavit, Matlala formally requested his testimony be delayed “pending the finalisation of his trial”.

Before granting the postponement, Madlanga pushed back, expressing deep frustration with the application. He questioned why the commission could not proceed with lines of questioning unrelated to the criminal trial.

Van den Heever argued the delay was necessary, asserting it was impossible at this stage to distinguish which questions could potentially prejudice his pending trial.

In response to the delay, Madlanga issued strict directives, ordering Matlala’s written statement must be submitted to the commission by July 29 and rescheduling his live testimony to September 1.

This is the second time Matlala’s testimony has been delayed. The setback has sparked public frustration, with critics arguing the frequent delays are hindering the progress of the commission’s work.

TimesLIVE