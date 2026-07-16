Reality TV star Lerato Modise ventures into podcasting

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In addition to being a content creator, filmmaker and reality TV star, Lerato Modise has added podcasting to her growing resumé.

She has officially joined The Up podcast, where she will dive into topics that generate controversy in the country and unpack some of the most uncomfortable truths alongside Dezz Lee, Palesa Legodi, Thuli Mkhonza and Paki Lawu.

Joining ‘The Up’ podcast feels like the right next step — Lerato Modise

“Joining The Up podcast feels like the right next step. As a content creator and storyteller, I’ve never been scared of uncomfortable conversations without any filter,” Lerato told TshisaLIVE.

“Podcasting for me is about creating a space for truth. I’ve spent years on camera and behind the scenes, and I now get to sit and unpack issues shaping the youth of our country in a raw and real way, but of course it’s also about having fun and even laughing at some of the experiences we face.”

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the co-founder of The Up Close network, Nigel Taku, said having Lerato on the show was a no-brainer.

“Lerato is a dynamic and engaging personality with a natural ability to captivate an audience. She communicates with confidence and clarity, articulating her thoughts exceptionally well while driving meaningful and engaging conversations,” he said.

“Well-informed and highly persuasive, she brings authenticity and credibility to every interaction. Combined with her warm, approachable presence and strong on-screen charisma, Lerato is a compelling talent who connects effortlessly with viewers and leaves a lasting impression.”

Popularly known for her stint on Big Brother Mzansi season 5, Lerato has had her fans hungry to see her back on the screens. She’s been going to auditions and says her supporters must stay glued to the screens, as she could possibly be making another unexpected return.

“I’ve been working a lot behind the scenes, and while I cannot speak about these projects, what I can say is that I’m certainly excited for what the future has in store for me.”

TshisaLIVE