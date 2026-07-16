Sibling rivalry takes another twist in court

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The Joburg high court has ruled in the case about a feud between two brothers, paving a way for new evidence to be heard. Stock photo:

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A bitter court battle between brothers has taken another turn after the court allowed one brother to expand his counterclaim, paving the way for new allegations to be heard when the main case finally goes to trial.

The dispute between Mauro Pietro Brondani and his brother, Roberto Brondani, stems from an alleged assault at their parents’ home in Joburg in December 2019. Roberto sued Mauro for damages, claiming he was assaulted.

Mauro denied the allegations and filed a counterclaim, saying Roberto was actually the aggressor.

Now acting judge Shadrack Tebeile of the high court in Johannesburg has ruled that Mauro may amend his counterclaim to include two additional claims linked to what he says were false criminal complaints made against him and the legal costs he incurred.

The judge dismissed all four objections raised by Roberto, who argued that the proposed claims were vague and had already prescribed because too much time had passed.

Instead, the court found there was enough detail for the case to proceed.

I accept the applicant’s submission. While the claim is framed as defamation, it arises from the respondent’s alleged malicious institution of criminal proceedings — Acting judge Shadrack Tebeile

“The proposed amendment in claim B is not vague and embarrassing,” Tebeile said. “The applicant has pleaded the essential elements of defamation ... the publication, the defamatory statement, the identity of the persons to whom publication was made ... and the damages suffered.”

One of the biggest disputes was whether Mauro’s proposed claims were brought too late.

Roberto argued that because the complaints were laid in 2019 and 2021, the three-year prescription period had already expired.

But the judge accepted Mauro’s argument that the claims were closely linked to malicious prosecution, meaning the clock only started running after the criminal cases ended in his favour.

Mauro’s assault conviction was overturned by a full bench of the high court in October 2023, while he was also found not guilty in another criminal matter relating to a protection order.

“I accept the applicant’s submission,” the judge said. “While the claim is framed as defamation, it arises from the respondent’s alleged malicious institution of criminal proceedings.”

The court also said it was too early to finally decide whether the prescription applied because that issue is better dealt with during the trial if necessary.

“It is trite that the issue of prescription is ordinarily a matter for a special plea and better suited for adjudication by the trial court,” Tebeile said.

Although Mauro won the application, it came at a price. Because he was asking the court for permission to amend his pleadings, the judge ordered him to pay the legal costs of the application

The judge also rejected Roberto’s argument that Mauro failed to identify exactly who heard the allegedly defamatory statements.

The court found it was enough to state that the complaints were made to the police and that colleagues, supervisors, subordinates and members of the public became aware of the criminal allegations.

“It is not necessary for the applicant to identify every single person to whom the publication was made,” the judge ruled.

Although Mauro won the application, it came at a price. Because he was asking the court for permission to amend his pleadings, the judge ordered him to pay the legal costs of the application.

The ruling does not decide who is telling the truth about what happened between the brothers in 2019. It also does not determine whether Mauro was defamed or maliciously prosecuted.

Instead, it clears the way for Mauro’s expanded counterclaim to form part of the main civil trial, rendering the family feud far from over.

When the matter eventually comes before the trial court, both brothers will have the chance to present evidence on the alleged assault and Mauro’s new claims that the criminal complaints against him damaged his reputation and led to wrongful prosecution.

Sowetan